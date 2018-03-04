Greater Dallas Youth Orchestra 2017-2018 Season
When:
March 4, 2018
Where:
Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora Street, Dallas, TX
About the Event:
Event Producer:
Greater Dallas Youth Orchestra c/o Sammons Center for the Arts
Cathy Hernandez
3630 Harry Hines Blvd
Dallas TX 75219
(214) 528-7747
Music:
Classical
Activities:
Concert season
The Greater Dallas Youth Orchestra will perform a rousing concert of symphonic masterworks and will feature their concerto competition winner for the season! At this concert, we also say a special thank you to the many music directors and private teachers who have shared their musicians with us all season!