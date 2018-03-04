Greater Dallas Youth Orchestra 2017-2018 Season

When:

March 4, 2018

Where:

Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora Street, Dallas, TX

About the Event:

Event Producer:

Greater Dallas Youth Orchestra c/o Sammons Center for the Arts

Cathy Hernandez

3630 Harry Hines Blvd

Dallas TX 75219

(214) 528-7747

Music:

Classical

Activities:

Concert season

The Greater Dallas Youth Orchestra will perform a rousing concert of symphonic masterworks and will feature their concerto competition winner for the season! At this concert, we also say a special thank you to the many music directors and private teachers who have shared their musicians with us all season!

