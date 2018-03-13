Greater Dallas Youth Orchestra 2017-2018 Season
When:
March 13, 2018
Where:
Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora Street, Dallas,TX
About the Event:
Event Producer:
Greater Dallas Youth Orchestra c/o Sammons Center for the Arts
Cathy Hernandez
3630 Harry Hines Blvd
Dallas TX 75219
(214) 528-7747
Music:
Classical
Activities:
Concert season
Join Greater Dallas Youth Orchestra as we celebrate the end of the season in style! And, celebrating 25 years of the Lay Family Organ in the Meyerson Symphony Center, we will open our concert with a demonstration and historical view of the organ by guest artist Braldey Welch.