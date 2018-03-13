Greater Dallas Youth Orchestra 2017-2018 Season

When:

March 13, 2018

Where:

Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora Street, Dallas,TX

About the Event:

Event Producer:

Greater Dallas Youth Orchestra c/o Sammons Center for the Arts

Cathy Hernandez

3630 Harry Hines Blvd

Dallas TX 75219

(214) 528-7747

Music:

Classical

Activities:

Concert season

Join Greater Dallas Youth Orchestra as we celebrate the end of the season in style! And, celebrating 25 years of the Lay Family Organ in the Meyerson Symphony Center, we will open our concert with a demonstration and historical view of the organ by guest artist Braldey Welch.

Event Website