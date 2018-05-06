Greater Dallas Youth Orchestra 2017-2018 Season

When:

May 6, 2018

Where:

Moody Performance Hall (formerly Dallas City Performance Hall), 2301 Flora Street, Dallas, TX

About the Event:

Event Producer:

Greater Dallas Youth Orchestra c/o Sammons Center for the Arts

Cathy Hernandez

3630 Harry Hines Blvd

Dallas TX 75219

(214) 528-7747

Music:

Classical

Activities:

Concert season

This concert will feature three of the GDYO program’s string orchestras! Members of the Young Performers Orchestra (YPO) are seventh graders and younger. This ensemble consists of 40 string players and is the first ensemble experience for many of its members, and is under the direction of Susan Younghans. The Dallas String Ensemble (DSE) consists of approximately 60 string players all ninth graders or younger, under the direction of Susan Younghans. The Sinfonietta, under the direction of James Frank, allows members to experience a heightened sense of importance of each part and each individual musician because of the unique size of this ensemble.

