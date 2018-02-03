Greater Dallas Youth Orchestra 2017-2018 Season

When:

February 3, 2018

Where:

Moody Performance Hall (formerly Dallas City Performance Hall), 2520 Flora Street, Dallas,TX

About the Event:

Event Producer:

Greater Dallas Youth Orchestra c/o Sammons Center for the Arts

Cathy Hernandez

3630 Harry Hines Blvd

Dallas TX 75219

(214) 528-7747

Music:

Classical

Activities:

Concert season

The GDYO Flute Choir will present a concert full of flute ensemble favorites! Under the direction of Priscilla Holt, the Flute Choir is an ensemble consisting of 14 members of the flute family: piccolo, C flute, alto flute and bass flute.

