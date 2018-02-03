Greater Dallas Youth Orchestra 2017-2018 Season
When:
February 3, 2018
Where:
Moody Performance Hall (formerly Dallas City Performance Hall), 2520 Flora Street, Dallas,TX
About the Event:
Event Producer:
Greater Dallas Youth Orchestra c/o Sammons Center for the Arts
Cathy Hernandez
3630 Harry Hines Blvd
Dallas TX 75219
(214) 528-7747
Music:
Classical
Activities:
Concert season
The GDYO Flute Choir will present a concert full of flute ensemble favorites! Under the direction of Priscilla Holt, the Flute Choir is an ensemble consisting of 14 members of the flute family: piccolo, C flute, alto flute and bass flute.