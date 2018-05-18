Grapevine’s Main Street Days Festival

When:

May 18, 2018 to May 20, 2018

Where:

Main Street Historic District, Grapevine, TX

About the Event:

Event Producer:

Grapevine Convention and Visitors Bureau

Gayle Hall, Festival and Events Director

636 S. Main Street Grapevine, TX 76051

(817) 410-3185

Music:

Bluegrass, Children's, Country, Cowboy, Folk/Acoustic, Jazz, Pop, Rock, Tejano

Activities:

Music festival, Street dance, Craft Brew Tastings and Cask Tappings, KidZone, Arts & Crafts Vendors

Tap into three full days of festival fun at Grapevine's Main Street Days Festival - A Craft Brew Experience, presented by Bank of the West. Held along Main Street in Historic Downtown Grapevine, guests will experience new and returning favorites at this event, with a special emphasis on craft brew tasting experiences. Enjoy arts and crafts, the KidZone, live music, carnival rides and midway…fun for the whole family.

