Grapevine’s Main Street Days Festival
When:
May 18, 2018 to May 20, 2018
Where:
Main Street Historic District, Grapevine, TX
About the Event:
Event Producer:
Grapevine Convention and Visitors Bureau
Gayle Hall, Festival and Events Director
636 S. Main Street Grapevine, TX 76051
(817) 410-3185
Music:
Bluegrass, Children's, Country, Cowboy, Folk/Acoustic, Jazz, Pop, Rock, Tejano
Activities:
Music festival, Street dance, Craft Brew Tastings and Cask Tappings, KidZone, Arts & Crafts Vendors
Tap into three full days of festival fun at Grapevine's Main Street Days Festival - A Craft Brew Experience, presented by Bank of the West. Held along Main Street in Historic Downtown Grapevine, guests will experience new and returning favorites at this event, with a special emphasis on craft brew tasting experiences. Enjoy arts and crafts, the KidZone, live music, carnival rides and midway…fun for the whole family.