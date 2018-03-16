Garland Symphony Orchestra’s 2017-2018 Season: Vienna, City of Music!

When:

March 16, 2018

Where:

Granville Arts Center, Brownlee Auditorium, 300 North 5th Street, Garland, TX

About the Event:

Event Producer:

Garland Symphony Orchestra

P.O. Box 461204

Garland, TX 75046

(972) 926-0611

Music:

Classical,

Activities:

Concert season,

The Garland Symphony Orchestra will continue with its fall performance of our 2017-18 Season, Vienna, City of music! This performance will feature an appearance by Rachel Kudo, Piano performing Weber Piano Concerto No. 2 in Eb Major. This concert will also feature: Goldmark Im Fruhling, Wolf Suite from Der Corregidor and Kilar Selections Program is subject to change.

