Garland Symphony Orchestra’s 2017-2018 Season: Vienna, City of Music!
When:
May 11, 2018
Where:
Granville Arts Center, Brownlee Auditorium, 300 North 5th Street, Garland, TX
About the Event:
Event Producer:
Garland Symphony Orchestra
P.O. Box 461204
Garland, TX 75046
(972) 926-0611
Music:
Classical,
Activities:
Concert season,
The Garland Symphony Orchestra will continue with its fall performance of our 2017-18 Season, Vienna, City of music! This performance will feature an appearance by Alex McDonald, Piano performing Brahms Piano Concerto No. 2 in Bb Major. This concert will also feature: Beethoven Egmont Overture, Schubert Symphony No. 4 in C Minor, D. 417. Program is subject to change.Back to the event calendar