Fredericksburg Music Club Season

When:

April 15, 2018

Where:

1800 North Llano Street - (Hwy. 16 North), Fredericksburg, TX 78624

About the Event:

Event Producer:

Fredericksburg Music Club

Mark Eckhardt

P.O. Box 1214 Fredericksburg, TX 78624

(830) 990-2886

Music:

Classical

Activities:

Concert season

We generally provide 8 concerts a season for the appreciation and education of music of all genres. Occasionally we hold music master classes that feature vocal or various instruments and these are also free to the public. There are no tickets to our concerts and there is no admission fee. A free will basket is at the door.

Event Website