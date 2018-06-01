Fiesta Noche del Rio
When:
June 1, 2018 to June 2, 2018
Where:
Arneson River Theater, San Antonio, TX
About the Event:
Event Producer:
Alamo Kiwanis Club Charities
Heather Akkerman, Exec Director
911 North Main Street, Ste. B-4 San Antonio, TX 78212 (210) 226-4651
Music:
Country, Pop, Regional Mexican, Tejano, World Beat, Texas
Activities:
Music festival
Fiesta Noche del Rio is a musical extravaganza in the Arneson River theatre featuring the songs and dances of Mexico, Spain, Argentina and Texas. The Alamo Kiwanis Club established the festival to provide funding for children's charities in the San Antonio community.