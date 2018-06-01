Fiesta Noche del Rio

When:

June 1, 2018 to June 2, 2018

Where:

Arneson River Theater, San Antonio, TX

About the Event:

Event Producer:

Alamo Kiwanis Club Charities

Heather Akkerman, Exec Director

911 North Main Street, Ste. B-4 San Antonio, TX 78212 (210) 226-4651

Music:

Country, Pop, Regional Mexican, Tejano, World Beat, Texas

Activities:

Music festival

Fiesta Noche del Rio is a musical extravaganza in the Arneson River theatre featuring the songs and dances of Mexico, Spain, Argentina and Texas. The Alamo Kiwanis Club established the festival to provide funding for children's charities in the San Antonio community.

