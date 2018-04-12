Family ReULion Charity Jam

When:

April 12, 2018 to April 14, 2018

Where:

Durango's Canyon, 1039 FM 1789, Mt. Enterprise, TX

About the Event:

Event Producer:

Family ReULion Charity Jam

Shannon BonDurant, President

14857 CR 2169 Henderson, TX 75652

(903) 736-0306

Music:

Americana, Country, Soul/R&B

Activities:

Music festival, Camping

Our Mission: To bring love along with top notch music and magic to Texas’ families in efforts to help feed our East Texas neighbors. About: The Family ReULion Council is a small group of music lovers that devoted their hearts to the vision of gathering some amazing Texas Bands in effort to raise money for a worthy cause. The Family ReULion Charity Jam is a weekend event full of family friendly fun, music, camping and magic. We utilize exciting activities including raffles, live and silent auctions as well as ticket sells and regional sponsors to fund this event and provide a donation to the East Texas Food Bank.

Event Website