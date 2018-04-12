Family ReULion Charity Jam
When:
April 12, 2018 to April 14, 2018
Where:
Durango's Canyon, 1039 FM 1789, Mt. Enterprise, TX
About the Event:
Event Producer:
Shannon BonDurant, President
14857 CR 2169 Henderson, TX 75652
(903) 736-0306
Music:
Americana, Country, Soul/R&B
Activities:
Music festival, Camping
Our Mission: To bring love along with top notch music and magic to Texas' families in efforts to help feed our East Texas neighbors. About: The Family ReULion Council is a small group of music lovers that devoted their hearts to the vision of gathering some amazing Texas Bands in effort to raise money for a worthy cause. The Family ReULion Charity Jam is a weekend event full of family friendly fun, music, camping and magic. We utilize exciting activities including raffles, live and silent auctions as well as ticket sells and regional sponsors to fund this event and provide a donation to the East Texas Food Bank.