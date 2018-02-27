Evenings With the Songwriter

When:

February 27, 2018

Where:

Eugene Clark Library, Lockhart, TX

About the Event:

Event Producer:

Evenings With the Songwriter

Fletcher Clark

P.O. Box 82, Lockhart, TX 78644

(512) 376-0340

Music:

Folk/Acoustic

Activities:

Concert season

Hosted by Fletcher Clark the last Tuesday of each month, this series is free to the public as these artists present the art and craft of their songwriting. Evenings With The Songwriter is back for their 7th Season in 2017. Featuring Frank Martin Gilligan on January 30, Susan Gibson on February 27, Sarah Peacock on March 27, Sharon Bousquet on April 24, Steve Brooks on May 29, Bill & Mary Muse on June 26, K.R. Wood on July 31, Rose Kimball & Judy Painter on August 28, Lynn Langham & Doug Gill on September 25, Scott Paul on October 30, and Rex Foster on November 27. Host Fletcher Clark says, “This is not strictly a performance, nor interview, nor song swap, nor workshop – the program incorporates all these, exploring the art and craft of songwriting.”

