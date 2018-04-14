Crawfish and Shrimp Boil - Cajun Festival
When:
April 14, 2018
Where:
2390 Anhalt Road, Spring Branch, TX 78070
About the Event:
Event Producer:
Germania Farmers Verein
David Davenport
1080 Madeline New Braunfels, TX 78132-4723
(830) 438-2873
Music:
Cajun/Zydeco
Activities:
Music festival, Gumbo Cook-Off
Germania Famers Verein will sponsor a Cajun Music and Food Festival featuring three cajun bands. Cajun and Non-Cajun Food, Soda, Beer, Setups--Do not bring beer or wine.