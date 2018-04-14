Crawfish and Shrimp Boil - Cajun Festival

When:

April 14, 2018

Where:

2390 Anhalt Road, Spring Branch, TX 78070

About the Event:

Event Producer:

Germania Farmers Verein

David Davenport

1080 Madeline New Braunfels, TX 78132-4723

(830) 438-2873

Music:

Cajun/Zydeco

Activities:

Music festival, Gumbo Cook-Off

Germania Famers Verein will sponsor a Cajun Music and Food Festival featuring three cajun bands. Cajun and Non-Cajun Food, Soda, Beer, Setups--Do not bring beer or wine.

Event Website