Corpus Christi Chamber Music Society 2017-2018 Concert Season

When:

March 23, 2018 to March 24, 2018

Where:

Wolfe Recital Hall, Fine Arts Center Music Building, Del Mar College East, 101 Baldwin Blvd., Corpus Christi, TX

Event Producer:

Corpus Christi Chamber Music Society

Joan Allison, Program Chair

P.O. Box 60124

Corpus Christi, TX 78466-0124

(361) 888-7785

Music:

Classical

Activities:

Concert season

Presenting as great a performance as you can hear anywhere in the world in the most prestigious halls of the largest cities. The Corpus Christi Chamber Music Society's mission is to promote the appreciation and enjoyment of chamber music by bringing world-renowned artists to perform for a broad range and age of listeners in the South Texas area at concerts, educational opportunities, and community outreach programs. Tesla Quartet performs March 23 at House of Rock and March 24 at Wolfe Recital Hall.

