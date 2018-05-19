Chamber Music International Concert Season 2017-2018

When:

May 19, 2018 to May 19, 2019

Where:

St. Barnabas Presbyterian Church, 1220 West Belt Line Road, Richardson, TX

About the Event:

Event Producer:

Chamber Music International

Philip Lewis

Chamber Music International, P.O. Box 140092

Dallas, TX 75214-0092

(972)-385-7267

Music:

Classical

Activities:

Concert season

IMAGINE the world's most acclaimed musicians brought together for a single performance – not in London, New York, or Prague, but here in North Texas. Our 31st season presents 30 superstars of classical music in seven unique concert programs – just for you.

DISCOVER brilliant young prizewinners from across the globe, performing with celebrated virtuosi. Our "ensemble for an evening" format gives performances a remarkable electricity and freshness.

EXPERIENCE the intimacy of our concerts. Watch the dynamic interplay among the artists, hear their breath quicken, as they paint a canvas of sound that fills the hall or hushes it to the quietness of a falling leaf.

ENJOY the world's most beloved classical music, performed by its most admired masters. Chamber Music International's 31st Season presents a once-in-a-lifetime experience with timeless music.

