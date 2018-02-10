Carnaval Brasileiro

When:

February 10, 2018

Where:

Palmer Events Center, 900 Barton Springs Road, Austin, TX

About the Event:

Event Producer:

Carnaval Brasileiro

Mike Quinn

379 North McNeil

Memphis, TN 38112

(512) 452-6832

Music:

World Beat, Samba

Activities:

Music festival, Costume Ball

The world's premier Brazilian Mardi Gras outside of Brazil, Austin's Carnaval Brasileiro,returns for its 41st year on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018. Derived from the decades-old tradition of Brazilian Carnival, Austin's own Carnaval Brasileiro is one of the most wildly authentic indoor Brazilian Carnival parties in the world, with more than 6,000 attendees each year. Carnival Brasileiro 2018 will feature exhilarating performances from world-renowned Carnival performer Dandara Odara and her seven-piece band flown in all the way from Salvador, Bahia in northeastern Brazil, a city whose Carnival celebration is even more raucous and wild than that of Rio. Dandara and her band will perform everything from traditional Brazilian carnival rhythms such as Rio-style sambas and marches to her native Bahian samba-reggae grooves. The evening will also feature Austin's own Recife-style maracatú ensemble, Grupo Massa, a local group of seven drummers, accompanying bass, guitar and accordion.

Event Website