Carnaval Brasileiro
When:
February 10, 2018
Where:
Palmer Events Center, 900 Barton Springs Road, Austin, TX
About the Event:
Event Producer:
Carnaval Brasileiro
Mike Quinn
379 North McNeil
Memphis, TN 38112
(512) 452-6832
Music:
World Beat, Samba
Activities:
Music festival, Costume Ball
The world's premier Brazilian Mardi Gras outside of Brazil, Austin's Carnaval Brasileiro,returns for its 41st year on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018. Derived from the decades-old tradition of Brazilian Carnival, Austin's own Carnaval Brasileiro is one of the most wildly authentic indoor Brazilian Carnival parties in the world, with more than 6,000 attendees each year. Carnival Brasileiro 2018 will feature exhilarating performances from world-renowned Carnival performer Dandara Odara and her seven-piece band flown in all the way from Salvador, Bahia in northeastern Brazil, a city whose Carnival celebration is even more raucous and wild than that of Rio. Dandara and her band will perform everything from traditional Brazilian carnival rhythms such as Rio-style sambas and marches to her native Bahian samba-reggae grooves. The evening will also feature Austin's own Recife-style maracatú ensemble, Grupo Massa, a local group of seven drummers, accompanying bass, guitar and accordion.Back to the event calendar