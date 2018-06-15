Boerne Berges Fest
When:
June 15, 2018 to June 17, 2018
Where:
Main Plaza, Boerne, TX
About the Event:
Event Producer:
Berges Fest Committee
Jeremiah Bowman, President
P.O. Box 748 Boerne, TX 78006
(210) 883-8534
Music:
Country, Rock
Activities:
Music festival, Street dance
The Annual Boerne Berges Fest, held at Boerne's Main Plaza, is three days of fun! Great food, non-stop entertianment, crazy contests, egg toss, watermelon eating, wheelbarrow races, Dachshund races and more. Carnival and live music.Back to the event calendar