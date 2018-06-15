Boerne Berges Fest

When:

June 15, 2018 to June 17, 2018

Where:

Main Plaza, Boerne, TX

About the Event:

Event Producer:

Berges Fest Committee

Jeremiah Bowman, President

P.O. Box 748 Boerne, TX 78006

(210) 883-8534

Music:

Country, Rock

Activities:

Music festival, Street dance

The Annual Boerne Berges Fest, held at Boerne's Main Plaza, is three days of fun! Great food, non-stop entertianment, crazy contests, egg toss, watermelon eating, wheelbarrow races, Dachshund races and more. Carnival and live music.

Event Website