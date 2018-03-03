Austin Chamber Music Center - 2017-2018 Season: Dal Segno

When:

March 3, 2018

Where:

First Unitarian Church of Austin, 4700 Grove Avenue, Austin, TX

About the Event:

Event Producer:

Austin Chamber Music

Madeline Warner, Patron Relations

7600 Burnet Road, Suite 190, Austin, TX 78757

(512) 454-0026

Music:

Classical

Activities:

Concert season

Austin Chamber Music Center produces a full year of engaging and eclectic chamber concerts that tempt a variety of musical interests and sways. Led by Artistic Director, Michelle Schumann, programs are designed to engage beyond the concert hall and to personally interact with music lovers from across Austin's diverse communities. March 2-3, 2018, 7:30 p.m.: Pisces Perception with Ravel, Chopin, and Piazzolla. Admission costs: Intimate concerts, Home concerts; General Admission: $80; Synchronism concerts: $27-45, General Admission: $27

Event Website