Austin Chamber Music Center - 2017-2018 Season: Dal Segno
When:
April 7, 2018
Where:
First Unitarian Church of Austin, 4700 Grove Avenue, Austin, TX
About the Event:
Event Producer:
Austin Chamber Music
Madeline Warner, Patron Relations
7600 Burnet Road, Suite 190, Austin, TX 78757
(512) 454-0026
Music:
Classical
Activities:
Concert season
Austin Chamber Music Center produces a full year of engaging and eclectic chamber concerts that tempt a variety of musical interests and sways. Led by Artistic Director, Michelle Schumann, programs are designed to engage beyond the concert hall and to personally interact with music lovers from across Austin's diverse communities. April 6-7, 2018, 7:30 p.m.: Ardent Aries with music by J.S. Bach, Haydn, and Rachmaninov. Admission costs: Intimate concerts, Home concerts; General Admission: $80; Synchronism concerts: $27-45, General Admission: $27