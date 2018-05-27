Austin Area Jazz Festival

When:

May 27, 2018

Where:

Millennium Youth Entertainment Complex, 1156 Hargrave Street, Austin, TX

About the Event:

Event Producer:

AAJF Live



400 Uhland Road San Marcos, TX 78666

(512) 541-6297

Music:

Jazz

Activities:

Concert season

The Austin Area Jazz Festival is a celebration of music, culture, diversity and the arts and provides opportunities to experience jazz through year round music performances, cultural activities, and community events. All AAJF events benefit the East Austin Music Academy, a program of the Boys & Girls Clubs of South Central Texas. BGCSCT is a public, nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization located in San Marcos, Texas. EAMA is a program designed to facilitate after school and summer music education and fine arts instruction for elementary students and performance opportunities, music business and music media training to middle school and high school students.

