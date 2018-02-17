Annual Asian Festival
When:
February 17, 2018
Where:
Institute of Texan Cultures at UTSA, 801 East Cesar Chavez Blvd., San Antonio, TX
About the Event:
Event Producer:
UT Institute of Texan Cultures at San Antonio
Jo Ann Andera, Director, Special Events
801 East Cesar Chavez Boulevard
San Antonio, TX 78205-3209
(210) 458-2224
Music:
Chinese Orchestra
Activities:
Food, Craft sales, Displays, Entertainment, Parade
The Asian Festival is a one day event that builds bridges within the Asian community and presents a unique and educational event to the community at large. It celebrates the Chinese New Year and the many Asian cultures of Texas. Each participating Asian country brought their unique culture and traditions to Texas. Asian Festival blends together local Asian communities to create a fun educational event.