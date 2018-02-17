Annual Asian Festival

When:

February 17, 2018

Where:

Institute of Texan Cultures at UTSA, 801 East Cesar Chavez Blvd., San Antonio, TX

About the Event:







Event Producer:

UT Institute of Texan Cultures at San Antonio

Jo Ann Andera, Director, Special Events

801 East Cesar Chavez Boulevard

San Antonio, TX 78205-3209

(210) 458-2224

Music:

Chinese Orchestra

Activities:

Food, Craft sales, Displays, Entertainment, Parade

The Asian Festival is a one day event that builds bridges within the Asian community and presents a unique and educational event to the community at large. It celebrates the Chinese New Year and the many Asian cultures of Texas. Each participating Asian country brought their unique culture and traditions to Texas. Asian Festival blends together local Asian communities to create a fun educational event.

Event Website