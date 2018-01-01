Texas Film Commission
Dart Bowl & Cafe

Dart Bowl Signage

Dart Bowl & Cafe Website
Austin, Texas (Travis County)
Photo Credit: Flickr Creative Commons by Matthew Rutledge

Nestled away in the nooks and crannies of our fair city are tidbits of iconic Austin culture. One of those tidbits is quietly tucked away on Grover St.,  across the street from McCallum High School in North Austin. Dart Bowl is more than a bowling alley. It’s an Austin icon. To be in business for 56 years is no small feat. Part of that success has got to be chalked up to Dart Bowl’s involvement with the community."

Austinot

Films Featured

  • Boyhood (2014)

    • In Boyhood, this Austin, Texas iconic bowling alley is where Mason Sr. (Ethan Hawke) takes his kids to bowl and catch up on what’s happening at school and in their daily lives. Austin area locals often recommend the Dart Bowl Cafe enchiladas and Texas toast!

Film Trails

Richard Linklater Film Trail 

As Seen In Film

Interior Bowling Lanes at Dart Bowl
Photo via Flickr Creative Commons by Jeremy Brown
Movie Still of child bowling at Dart Bowl
© Detour Filmproduction
Movie still of children and man bowling at Dart Bowl
© Detour Filmproduction
Movie still of children and man enjoying dinner at Dart Bowl Cafe
Photo Credit: Matt Lankes. Courtesy of IFC Films.