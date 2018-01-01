Dart Bowl & Cafe
Austin, Texas (Travis County)
Photo Credit: Flickr Creative Commons by Matthew Rutledge
Nestled away in the nooks and crannies of our fair city are tidbits of iconic Austin culture. One of those tidbits is quietly tucked away on Grover St., across the street from McCallum High School in North Austin. Dart Bowl is more than a bowling alley. It’s an Austin icon. To be in business for 56 years is no small feat. Part of that success has got to be chalked up to Dart Bowl’s involvement with the community."
Films Featured
Boyhood (2014)
- In Boyhood, this Austin, Texas iconic bowling alley is where Mason Sr. (Ethan Hawke) takes his kids to bowl and catch up on what’s happening at school and in their daily lives. Austin area locals often recommend the Dart Bowl Cafe enchiladas and Texas toast!