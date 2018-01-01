Grip Workshop

What is a Grip?

A Grip is responsible for setting up and using equipment that supports the lighting, cameras, dolly tracks, cranes and scenery used on film sets. Grips are hired for their physical strength, knowledge of grip equipment and how to use it properly, attention to safety, and their ability to take direction and solve problems. Third Grips are entry level positions and work under the supervision of the Key Grip.

About The Workshop

The Grip Workshop is a three-day, intensive workshop that teaches the responsibilities and job skill set needed as a Third Grip.

Taught by industry professionals, the workshop includes:

instruction in grip crew positions and responsibilities;

training in techniques used for grip work;

equipment use and maintenance;

set lighting;

on-set rigging;

the basics of knots;

basic crane build-outs and operation;

set etiquette and awareness;

and finding work on films, commercials, videos, television and web media.

Workshop Benefits

In addition to training, participants who complete the workshop will have the skills necessary to begin a career as a Grip. The workshop will introduce participants to working grips who serve as instructors and advise students on resources for finding employment. Upon completing the workshop, participants receive a Third Grip Training Certificate from the Texas Film Commission.

Requirements to Register

Must be 18 years of age

A legal resident of Texas

Have a valid photo ID

Must be legally eligible to work in the U.S.

Ability to lift 50 pounds

Upcoming Workshops