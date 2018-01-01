Digital Loader / 2nd Assistant Camera Workshop

Digital Loader/2nd Assistant Camera Workshop

Even with the industry’s rapidly changing technologies, the entry-level position of Loader and/or Second Assistant Cameraperson (2nd A.C.) is essential to most film or video production crews. If your vision for a moving image industry job includes a high level of responsibility and an opportunity to develop your knowledge about shooting, training to be a Loader and/or 2nd A.C. is the best path for joining the Camera Department.

About the Workshop

The Texas Film Commission’s Digital Loader / 2nd A.C. Workshop is a three-day, intensive workshop that comprehensively teaches the requirements of the Digital Loader and 2nd A.C.

Taught by industry professionals, the workshop includes:

instruction on equipment use and maintenance,

film loading,

set etiquette and procedures,

paperwork and stock inventory,

equipment and truck organization,

and finding work on films, commercials, videos, television, and web media.

Workshop Benefits

In addition to training, the workshop is designed to introduce the participants to professional camerapersons that live and work in their area, which provides networking opportunities for finding employment. Upon completing the workshop, participants receive a Digital Loader/2nd Camera Assistant Workshop Training Certificate from the Texas Film Commission.

Requirements to Register

Must be 18 years of age

A legal resident of Texas

Have a valid photo ID

Must be legally eligible to work in the U.S.

Must have good basic math skills

Must be able to carry 35 pounds

Upcoming Workshops