Production Accounting Clerk Workshop

What is a Production Accountant Clerk?

A Production Accounting Clerk supports each member of a Production Accounting team with clerical tasks, such as filing, copying, scanning, and data entry. The department processes large volumes of important and confidential paperwork; therefore the Clerk’s role is vital in keeping this paperwork organized and circulating. An Accounting Clerk should be able to multi-task; work well under pressure; be detail-oriented; and have proficiency in math and preparation of spreadsheets. Clerks should also have a reliable vehicle to use for set runs and other duties.

About The Workshop

The workshop is a two-day course, taught by industry professionals, that gives you the skills needed to hit the ground running to find work as a Production Accounting Clerk.

The workshop includes topics such as:

the details of the responsibilities of each member of the accounting staff

production terminology,

how to read a budget,

how to handle various types of expenses including accounts payable, petty cash and purchase orders.

Workshop Benefits

In addition to training, the workshop is designed to introduce the participants to a working Production Accountant who can direct them to industry contacts for finding employment. Participants who complete the training will have learned the nuts and bolts of Production Accounting and the tools needed to build such a career. Upon completing the workshop, participants receive a Production Accountant Training Certificate from The Texas Film Commission.

Requirements to Register

Registrants must have either practical experience doing bookkeeping or some undergraduate course work in accounting.

Must be 18 years of age

A legal resident of Texas

Have a valid photo ID

Must be legally eligible to work in the U.S.

Upcoming Workshops