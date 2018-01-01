The State of Texas has multiple resources for small business owners including information about Local, State and Federal incentives, funding programs, small business forums and more.

Guide to Starting a Business

Five steps to get you started in opening a business.

Small Business Incentives

View state, federal, and local incentives for small businesses.

Small Business Funding Programs

View organizations that provide financing for Texas-based small businesses and communities.

Small Business Alliance

The SBA offers the Community Advantage Loan for small business in the Arts and Entertainment Industry.

U.S. Commercial Service

Information on how U.S. companies can get started in exporting or increasing sales to new global markets.

