Small Business Owners
The State of Texas has multiple resources for small business owners including information about Local, State and Federal incentives, funding programs, small business forums and more.
Online Resources:
-
Guide to Starting a Business
Five steps to get you started in opening a business.
- Small Business Incentives
View state, federal, and local incentives for small businesses.
- Small Business Funding Programs
View organizations that provide financing for Texas-based small businesses and communities.
- Small Business Alliance
The SBA offers the Community Advantage Loan for small business in the Arts and Entertainment Industry.
- U.S. Commercial Service
Information on how U.S. companies can get started in exporting or increasing sales to new global markets.
Additional Online Resources:
-
Governor’s Small Business Events
The Governor offers multiple forums and workshops throughout the year for small business owners.
- The Entertainment Small Business Alliance
Offers business assistance through mentoring, educational events, networking and job opportunities.