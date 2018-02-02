Texas Film Commission
The Penitent Thief

  • Project Type: Independent Feature
  • Pay Status: Paid
  • Production Company / Studio: Blaze Brothers Productions
  • Location: Weatherford, Big Bend National Park
  • Start Date: Thursday, April 19, 2018
  • Shooting Schedule: 18 Days
  • Wrap Date: Saturday, May 05, 2018
  • Producer(s): Lucas Miles, Don Willis
  • Director: Jon Blaze
  • Writer(s): Don Willis

  • Blaze Brothers Productions is looking for the following crew:

      • 1st Assistant Director
      • 1st Assistant Camera
      • Sound Mixer
      • Boom Operator
      • Composer
      • Gaffer
      • SFX Makeup Artist
      • Stunt Coordinator
      • VFX Supervisor

  • Submit resumes to: jonathanbblaze@gmail.com

{phrase:project_posted} February 2, 2018