Rooster Teeth

  • Project Type: Industry
  • Pay Status: Paid
  • Location: Austin

  • Rooster Teeth is currently hiring for the following positions:

    Content & Production

    • 2D Art Director (Full Time)
    • 3D Animator (Full Time)
    • 3D Camera Artist (Full Time)
    • 3D Cinema Artist (Full Time)
    • Live Action Post-Production Editor (Full Time)

    View more full descriptions of each position plus additional jobs including Contractor positions at www.jobs.lever.co/roosterteeth.

November 29, 2017