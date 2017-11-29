Rooster Teeth
- Project Type: Industry
- Pay Status: Paid
- Location: Austin
Rooster Teeth is currently hiring for the following positions:
Content & Production
- • 2D Art Director (Full Time)
- • 3D Animator (Full Time)
- • 3D Camera Artist (Full Time)
- • 3D Cinema Artist (Full Time)
- • Live Action Post-Production Editor (Full Time)
View more full descriptions of each position plus additional jobs including Contractor positions at www.jobs.lever.co/roosterteeth.
{phrase:project_posted} November 29, 2017