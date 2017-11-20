Via REVELATION:

REVELATION is looking for an experienced professional editor with (Mac) equipment, competent with Premiere, Da Vinci and Photoshop.

Direct supervision to the work will be by an old school director on a Conservative, Faith-Based political film.

We are nearly finished but need to color, add stock music, QC and export. Also need to edit some marketing materials and assemble a landing page.

Applicant must be mature, pleasant, flexible, organized and calm. Reasonable hours in Fredericksburg. Lodging provided.