Via REDSHIFT production team:

Looking for a Production Designer for a sci-fi short film shooting in April (4 days, most likely 4/14-15 & 4/21-22) in Austin.

We're looking to find someone to help design and build props, costumes & set dec for various stuff in the vein of Interstellar & Aliens (spacesuits, futuristic rifles, an acceleration chair, that sort of thing).

If you or anyone you know might be interested, please email with your RATE, AVAILABILITY, and any PRIOR EXAMPLES of art department work (experience with sci-fi or prop fabrication preferred).

We'll be glad to send you back the script and more info on what it is we're looking for exactly.