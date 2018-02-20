Red Productions is hiring a Business Development and Marketing Director.

Via Red Productions:

Are you a charismatic person with a strong desire to go after what you want? Do you enjoy cultivating meaningful relationships? Are you tenacious and good at influencing others? Have you been accused of never knowing when to quit? If so, then you might be our new Business Development and Marketing Director! The candidate for this role will join our full-time commercial production team as a vital member of our creative, entrepreneurial culture.

We need someone who can bring a sharp focus to our internal marketing efforts and maintain a strong and growing pipeline of new clients. This role requires strong critical thinking skills and an ability to elegantly manage multiple relationships at once while maintaining structure and accuracy. Excellent writing and communication skills are a necessity as well.

We are also seeking a leader in our creative, entrepreneurial culture. The right candidate will assist the Leadership Team with plotting the course of the company over the next 3, 5, and 10 years. This includes developing the trajectory and plan for Red Production’s marketing and business development strategy. The right person for this role must be able to take a step back and go from working in the business to working on the business.

If any of this sounds like you – APPLY

If this does not sound like you – DON’T.

Our close-knit Team of 10 works with our creative partner roster of directors, writers, cinematographers, and other bright creatives–allowing us to provide our Clients with a customized team to fit their unique needs. The ideal candidate will know how to convey that to everyone else. They will really know the ins and outs of marketing and business development with proven success in both. They will also have a desire to learn about every aspect of video production–from concept to creation to distribution. This role is for an impatient self-starter; someone who not only responds to, but also anticipates the needs of our growing Company and Clients.

Red Productions has all the trappings of a 21st century creative office: dogs, a kegerator, fun music streaming for most of the day and open workspaces. We also have quiet time to dig in and focus. Oh, and 401k, health benefits, vacation/sick time, and profit sharing. And, you’re given two days of paid time off for serving the community through what we call “giving back days”.

This job is located at our studio in Fort Worth with around ten percent travel.

Application Process

Please upload your resume + cover letter at www.redproductions.com. Your resume should document your work accomplishments, awards, education/training and experience. If you have any work you would like to show us, please include links to your samples in your resume. Please upload everything in PDF format.

Responsibilities/Expectations

