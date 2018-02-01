Via Out of Order Studios:

JR COORDINATOR/OFFICE MANAGER

https://www.outoforderstudios.com/job/jr-coordinatoroffice-manager/

Out of Order Studios is working hard to have fun. Our specialties are animated feature films, VFX driven live action films and episodic animated series. We live outside the box and we’re ready to break some rules.

This team is full of collaborators, leaders and innovators who stop at nothing to make content that matters. Out of Order is becoming the new standard in the world of “make believe”. Are you in?

Position: Contractual/Full-time, based at our studio in Fort Worth, TX

Currently hiring a Junior Production Coordinator/Office Manager, under the supervision of production management, who will assist in the coordinator of all departments for a feature film and animation studio. This individual is an integral part of the team structure.

Responsibilities:

• Report to the office Monday – Friday from 9:00A – 5:00P

• Prepare daily reports on the progress of tasks (to do/in progress/left to do)

• Assist in the coordination of the production calendar and schedule

• Attend and participate in production meetings with the supervisors

• Prepare and provide the necessary elements for the artists and supervisors

• Facilitate communication between management and the artists

• Organize and keep track of invoiced hours inside of an asset manager

• Track expenses and receipts for accounting

• Perform other related tasks as assigned by management

• Oversee the day-to-day on-goings of the production office and manage supplies

• Client services support when necessary



Required Qualifications:

• Minimum two (2) years of work experience in a film production environment, animated TV series or visual effects is a plus but not required

• Ability to prioritize and work on multiple tasks at a time while remaining efficient and mindful of strict deadlines in a high pressure environment

• Excellent organizational skills

• High level of initiative, flexibility and confidence

• Ability to work independently and in a team

• Excellent administrative and word processing skills: thorough knowledge of Microsoft Word and Excel

• Ability to work efficiently with various personalities and different work styles



Preferred Qualifications:

• Knowledge of an asset manager such as SHOTGUN is a plus

• Experience working with an FTP and file naming structure

• Knowledge of animation and/or video games production and a familiarity with 3D language/vocabulary

• Ability to operate a DSLR to prepare launch videos with the Director



Professional Qualities:

• Ability to communicate and/or demonstrate ideas clearly and concisely, practices attentive and active listening, incorporates feedback and direction received from upper/executive management

• Open to and encourages feedback and new initiatives

• Super adaptable to change and fast-pace environments, he/she can alter course of action quickly per production needs

• Highly motivated, pro-active, solid work ethic, and positive attitude

• Makes decisions in a timely manner

• Super-efficient and detail oriented

• Ability to deliver assignments on time and meet set objectives

• Strong problem solving skills and ability to work collaboratively

• Ability to thrive in a culture-rich environment



Please submit your Resume to crew@outoforderstudios.com