False Profits

  • Project Type: Network/Cable TV Pilot
  • Pay Status: Paid
  • Production Company / Studio: ABC Studios
  • Location: Dallas
  • Start Date: Sunday, March 18, 2018

  • Local crew resumes are currently being accepted for the one-hour scripted ABC television pilot FALSE PROFITS, scheduled to shoot this March in the Dallas region.

    NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE.
    Please note in your submission if you are a current and permanent resident of Texas and have one of the necessary documents listed below.

    Texas Residency requirement: Must have lived in Texas & have proper documentation for at least 120 days prior to the first day of principal photography/production on this project. You must be able to present one of the following documents to a production company representative to verify the start of your permanent residence in Texas:

    • 1) A valid Texas driver’s license or ID card,
    • 2) A valid Texas voter registration,
    • 3) Or a valid student ID card from a Texas Institution of Higher Education (college or university only).

    If you cannot provide one of these three forms of evidence for the time period required, you cannot be considered a Texas resident. Please include if you are NOT on your submission.

  • Submit resumes to: DallasTXCrewCall@gmail.com

{phrase:project_posted} February 21, 2018