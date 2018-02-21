Local crew resumes are currently being accepted for the one-hour scripted ABC television pilot FALSE PROFITS, scheduled to shoot this March in the Dallas region.

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE.

Please note in your submission if you are a current and permanent resident of Texas and have one of the necessary documents listed below.

Texas Residency requirement : Must have lived in Texas & have proper documentation for at least 120 days prior to the first day of principal photography/production on this project. You must be able to present one of the following documents to a production company representative to verify the start of your permanent residence in Texas:

1) A valid Texas driver’s license or ID card,

2) A valid Texas voter registration,

3) Or a valid student ID card from a Texas Institution of Higher Education (college or university only).

If you cannot provide one of these three forms of evidence for the time period required, you cannot be considered a Texas resident. Please include if you are NOT on your submission.