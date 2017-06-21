Editor for Short Film ‘Linker’

Black Medusa is currently seeking a second editor. Via Black Medusa:

NON-UNION

FORMAT: HD/ SHOT ON BLACK MAGIC URSA

DISTRIBUTION: Budgeted Festival Entry

'LINKER', tells the story of one 8802, undergoing beta-testing for a newly released truth analysis device in a dystopian future.

The film was in production in late 2016, now in post the piece has undergone line edit as well as an initial director's cut but is still missing a few key elements before release and/or submission. Prior to moving the film through final sound design, scoring, and completion our goal is to find a talented editor adept to modern editing technique.

SOUND & SCORING have been pre-assigned and are not required to bid.

SEEKING a PAID secondary skilled line editor with graphic abilities and a creative mind to lend to this cinematic sci-fi noir piece for final touches.

COMPENSATION: Monetary offering is negotiable based on attribute a full project fee or day rate to be applied; credit extended, as well as working copies of footage for individuals reel.

Please submit a demo reel or link to that there of, as well as availability and accessibility for the month of July.

Upon review of submission, if the needed skillets are displayed we will review tape, discuss compensation, and styling tapestry for the piece.

This is intended to be a tactic used in post to bring the project home and bring the final voice to the piece aloud, aligning a skillful editor and fresh eye along-side the existing editor for the piece. This is not intended to be an over-haul or pivot from standing direction.

Applicants should be adroit to the following:

• Adobe Premiere Pro

• After Effects

• Illustrator

• Color Grading

Contact: blackmedusapictures@gmail.com or 702-289-9811

***DFW Local Preferred.