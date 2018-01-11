Via Balcom Agency:

At Balcom Agency, we believe great marketing is a marriage of art and science; where insight, creativity and technology work brilliantly together. We’re not your average advertising agency, digital group, social media shop, web group or PR firm. We’re all of those things rolled into one.

We have a nationally recognized creative team of art directors, writers and social pros, and we are ready for a talented cinematographer / editor to join our team to make advertising and marketing magic happen for our clients. Do you have the vision to elevate our clients to the next level? If so, you may be the person Balcom Agency is looking for.

THE DETAILS.

The ideal candidate will work closely with the multimedia team to accomplish the following:



• Create and translate scripts and storyboards into stunning videos for web, social, events, TV and more (80% of our resident cinematographer’s time will be devoted to post production work, with the remaining 20% on location or in studio filming).

• Record, edit, sound design and master audio (voice-over, dialogue, sound FX, music, etc.).

• Create assets for motion graphics and animation.

• Develop shotlists and prepare various other production documents as required by the multimedia creative director and agency producer.

• Work collaboratively within a team of in-house and contracted writers, production designers, directors, producers, storyboard artists, crew members and other film makers.

The ideal candidate must have:



• An advanced knowledge of video editing and animation software such as Premiere Pro and After Effects.

• Extensive knowledge of camera and lighting equipment, experience with Sony FS7 is a plus.

• Experience with video interviews, events and b-roll in single camera or multi-camera configurations.

• In-depth knowledge of lighting techniques and how to achieve them.

• Strong organizational skills and a keen attention to detail.

• A flexible work style in order to adapt ideas on-the-fly.

• A solid and up-to-date understanding of cinematography: camera shots, angles and movement; lighting; and mise-en-scene.

• Experience with color grading software.

• Basic graphic design skills.

THE CLIENTS.

The diversity of our client mix means you’ll never be bored. From tractors to food, from hospitals to festivals, we work with some of the biggest companies in their industries.

And we are especially proud of the nonprofit work we have done to promote organ donations, clean water in the Sudan and homeless services in Tarrant County.

THE CULTURE.

We take work-life balance seriously at Balcom Agency. We are the largest agency in Tarrant County, as well as a top-20 agency on the Dallas Business Journal list. We have been named a “Best Place to Work” several times. We work hard together and play hard together. From Monday morning breakfast tacos to celebrations of birthdays, weddings and babies, the B Team loves a good party. And our bring-your-dog-to-work program, Four-Legged Friday, is legendary! (P.S. You do not need to have your own dog; we’ll share!)

Visit www.balcomagency.com/careers to apply.