Via Austin Film Society:

The Austin Film Society is hiring an experienced Bookkeeper – must have a tenacity for accurate numbers, warm communication skills, and a knack for problem-solving. Be Quickbooks-savvy. Full-time role with great benefits including insurance & 401k (plus film membership).

Essential Roles and Responsibilities :



• Enters financial data in an accurate and timely manner for all aspects of the accounting cycle, including accounts payable, accounts receivable, and payroll. Creates journal entries.

• Executes the month-end close process, including bank reconciliations, and assists with reporting.

• Maintains positive working relationships with staff, customers, and vendors.

• Ensures that all systems, including Quickbooks, Salesforce, and related POS systems, remain in sync and are reconciled monthly (with cooperation from staff).

• Prepares and submits all local and state taxes.

• Assists with the annual audit.

• Improves financial processes for greater efficiency.

• Keeps financial files well-organized.

Key Measures For Success :



• Monthly close-out process is administered accurately and on time

• A/R and A/P are administered in a timely manner; urgent requests are accommodated

• Each Accounts Receivable is under 90 days

• All platforms produce consistent data (e.g., Salesforce and Quickbooks are consistently reconciled)

• Audit process is smooth and with minimal adjustments

Required Knowledge/Skills/Abilities :



• At least two years directly relevant experience in a broad range of accounting functions

• Must be QuickBooks proficient and able to thrive in a fast-pace setting

• Proactive problem-solver

• High proficiency with Microsoft Office required, especially Microsoft Excel

• Experience working with Salesforce is preferred

How to Apply :

Email resume and cover letter to hiring lead Lana Price, with subject line “Bookkeeper – [Your Name]”.

All inquiries are confidential. The Austin Film Society supports workplace diversity and equal opportunity for all individuals.