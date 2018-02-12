Austin Film Society
- Project Type: Industry
- Pay Status: Paid
- Location: Austin
- Start Date: Tuesday, February 20, 2018
Via Austin Film Society:
The Austin Film Society is hiring an experienced Bookkeeper – must have a tenacity for accurate numbers, warm communication skills, and a knack for problem-solving. Be Quickbooks-savvy. Full-time role with great benefits including insurance & 401k (plus film membership).
Essential Roles and Responsibilities:
- • Enters financial data in an accurate and timely manner for all aspects of the accounting cycle, including accounts payable, accounts receivable, and payroll. Creates journal entries.
- • Executes the month-end close process, including bank reconciliations, and assists with reporting.
- • Maintains positive working relationships with staff, customers, and vendors.
- • Ensures that all systems, including Quickbooks, Salesforce, and related POS systems, remain in sync and are reconciled monthly (with cooperation from staff).
- • Prepares and submits all local and state taxes.
- • Assists with the annual audit.
- • Improves financial processes for greater efficiency.
- • Keeps financial files well-organized.
Key Measures For Success:
- • Monthly close-out process is administered accurately and on time
- • A/R and A/P are administered in a timely manner; urgent requests are accommodated
- • Each Accounts Receivable is under 90 days
- • All platforms produce consistent data (e.g., Salesforce and Quickbooks are consistently reconciled)
- • Audit process is smooth and with minimal adjustments
Required Knowledge/Skills/Abilities:
- • At least two years directly relevant experience in a broad range of accounting functions
- • Must be QuickBooks proficient and able to thrive in a fast-pace setting
- • Proactive problem-solver
- • High proficiency with Microsoft Office required, especially Microsoft Excel
- • Experience working with Salesforce is preferred
How to Apply:
Email resume and cover letter to hiring lead Lana Price, with subject line “Bookkeeper – [Your Name]”.
All inquiries are confidential. The Austin Film Society supports workplace diversity and equal opportunity for all individuals.
- Submit resumes to:
jobs@austinfilm.org
February 12, 2018