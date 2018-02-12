Texas Film Commission
  • Project Type: Industry
  • Pay Status: Paid
  • Location: Austin
  • Start Date: Tuesday, February 20, 2018

  • Via Austin Film Society:
    The Austin Film Society is hiring an experienced Bookkeeper – must have a tenacity for accurate numbers, warm communication skills, and a knack for problem-solving. Be Quickbooks-savvy. Full-time role with great benefits including insurance & 401k (plus film membership).

    Essential Roles and Responsibilities:

    • • Enters financial data in an accurate and timely manner for all aspects of the accounting cycle, including accounts payable, accounts receivable, and payroll. Creates journal entries.
    • • Executes the month-end close process, including bank reconciliations, and assists with reporting.
    • • Maintains positive working relationships with staff, customers, and vendors.
    • • Ensures that all systems, including Quickbooks, Salesforce, and related POS systems, remain in sync and are reconciled monthly (with cooperation from staff).
    • • Prepares and submits all local and state taxes.
    • • Assists with the annual audit.
    • • Improves financial processes for greater efficiency.
    • • Keeps financial files well-organized.

    Key Measures For Success:

    • • Monthly close-out process is administered accurately and on time
    • • A/R and A/P are administered in a timely manner; urgent requests are accommodated
    • • Each Accounts Receivable is under 90 days
    • • All platforms produce consistent data (e.g., Salesforce and Quickbooks are consistently reconciled)
    • • Audit process is smooth and with minimal adjustments

    Required Knowledge/Skills/Abilities:

    • • At least two years directly relevant experience in a broad range of accounting functions
    • • Must be QuickBooks proficient and able to thrive in a fast-pace setting
    • • Proactive problem-solver
    • • High proficiency with Microsoft Office required, especially Microsoft Excel
    • • Experience working with Salesforce is preferred

    How to Apply:
    Email resume and cover letter to hiring lead Lana Price, with subject line “Bookkeeper – [Your Name]”.

    All inquiries are confidential. The Austin Film Society supports workplace diversity and equal opportunity for all individuals.

  • Submit resumes to: jobs@austinfilm.org

