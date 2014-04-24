Tiger Style Games

Tiger Style are the creators of hit games Waking Mars and Spider: The Secret of Bryce Manor. Our mission is to create innovative, non-violent "games without guns," to design games with artistic merit that appeal to adult sensibilities, and to introduce sophisticated interactive gaming techniques to an eager casual audience. We are an independent, distributed, award-winning studio of artists, musicians, designers, and technologists. Tiger Style was founded in 2008 by industry veterans Randy Smith (Thief, System Shock, and LMNO, EA's collaboration with Steven Spielberg) and David Kalina (Splinter Cell, Deus Ex, and Thief).



Job Location: Austin



http://www.tigerstylegames.com

Opportunity posted April 24, 2014