Six Foot [Animation]

With a foundation in business, art and technology, SixFoot redefines engagement, builds excitement and raises awareness of our clients' products and brands.


Available Positions:

  • 3D Artist
  • FX Artist
  • Senior Concept Artist
  • Senior Environment Artist
  • Sr. Game Designer (Level Specialization)
  • Sr. Game Designer (Tech Specialization)
  • Postgres Database Administrator
  • Senior Game Engineer
  • Technical Artist
  • Tools Engineer
  • Internship Program

    • Job Location: Houston

    http://www.6ft.com/careers/

    Opportunity posted October 11, 2017