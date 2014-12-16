Ragtag Studio

Ragtag Studio is a Haltom City-based independent game development company co-founded in 2011 by longtime friends and industry veterans Matt Carter and Chris Cobb. After developing games together for more than a decade for studios such as Activision, Ion Storm, and Disney Interactive, Matt and Chris decided to break out on their own and form Ragtag Studio. Using their vast expertise and an insatiable creative desire, Ragtag Studio is focused on crafting unforgettable gaming experiences for all gamers.



Haltom City



