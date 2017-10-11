Playful Corp.

Playful is a new game development studio in McKinney. Our team has shipped beloved titles such as Words with Friends, the Age of Empires series, Halo Wars, Orcs Must Die! and Hero Academy. At Playful we are creating games for cutting-edge platforms, next-generation devices and virtual reality. We are building a world-class team and we need your help. Are you ready to do the best work of your career? Join Playful and together we'll change the world, one game at a time.

Available Positions: