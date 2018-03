Pangaea Software

Founded in 1987 by Brian Greenstone, Pangea Software, Inc. is a versatile and progressive software developer that is independently owned and operated. Based in Austin, the award-winning Pangea team is focused on creating original software for the Apple/Mac/iPhone platforms that are fun for the entire family.



Job Location: Austin



http://www.pangeasoft.net/contactus.html

Opportunity posted January 28, 2015