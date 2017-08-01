NC Interactive

NC Interactive, LLC is a division of Korean online game powerhouse NCSOFT with locations in game development hubs in North America and Europe. A premiere worldwide game publisher with expertise, talent and infrastructure to successfully support top MMO franchises to the gaming public, including Guild Wars®, Guild Wars 2®, Lineage® II, and Aion®, NC Interactive, LLC continues its game publishing legacy with development for the West that include WildStar® and Blade & Soul®.

Job Location: Austin



http://us.ncsoft.com/en/jobs/

Opportunity posted August 01, 2017