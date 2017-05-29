Maestro Interactive Games

Maestro Interactive Games was founded in 2012 by Monty Goulet. Our vision is to create the highest quality gaming products with a focus on art, design and music. We plan to create new and exciting audio based titles for the video game world by delivering exciting and entertaining game titles immersed with addictive and compelling soundtracks. It sounds cliche, but we are making the kind of games we would like to play. Maestro Interactive Games is always on the look out for new and upcoming talent. We feel that while experience is important, we will never overlook a potential candidate for lack of experience. Our team is dedicated to providing feedback to every candidate that submits their information to the studio. So whether you are just starting, just graduated college, or have been in the industry for years, do not hesitate to submit your information to us.

Available Positions: General applications are currently being accepted.

Job Location: Austin



Opportunity posted May 29, 2017