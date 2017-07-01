Janimation

Our expertise in animation and visual effects does nothing but enhance our capacity in corporate communication projects. Think of our animation skills as a flavor enhancing crystals without all those yucky carcinogens. The amount of planning, scale, and effort that goes into our work will translate seamlessly into any project we encounter, no matter the format. Janimation has successfully helped companies with effective communication tools for interactive, video, mobile and digital marketing initiatives as well as trade shows, training videos, and corporate displays.

Available Positions: Currently accepting general applications.

Job Location: Dallas



jobs@janimation.com

https://janimation.com/contact/

Opportunity posted July 01, 2017