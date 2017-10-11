Intific

Intific is on a constant quest to deliver what’s next in the world of software. We have a unique group of technologists with a broad range of expertise including computer simulation, animation, human-machine interaction, robotics, neuroscience, education, visualization, gaming, artificial intelligence, and networking. We use our breadth of knowledge to create customized solutions that enable our customers to realize their software product vision. Our goal is to build and deliver effective software that is both technologically aggressive and built upon a rigorous scientific and engineering foundation. Intific offers a wide range of products including desktop trainers, high fidelity man-in-the-loop system simulations, instructional/educational software, neuroscience tools, software development services, and custom simulation services.

