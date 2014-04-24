Innovative Renderworx

Based in Austin, Innovative Renderworx is a fully integrated independent production company with divisions in motion picture production, special effects, animation and graphic design. Founded in 2002 by Rene Hinojosa, the company is devoted to setting a new standard in creative storytelling supported by memorable characters, while promoting ideals and values that are rarely found in the entertainment industry today. Ultimately the mission is to produce films that hearken back to the great adventures of yesteryear while breaking new ground for a diverse and contemporary global audience.



Job Location: Austin



Opportunity posted April 24, 2014