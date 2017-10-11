InMotion Software

We specialize in game development for the mobile platform, and have developed corporate applications both on the iOS and Android platforms. We are currently in the process of porting our proprietary engine, Emblazed (TM), to the Android platform.

Available Positions:

QA Engineer

Mobile Product Manager

Director of Engineering

Senior iOS Engineer

Android Developer

Senior UX Designer

Austin

http://www.inmotionsoftware.com/#jobs-section

Opportunity posted October 11, 2017