InMotion Software

We specialize in game development for the mobile platform, and have developed corporate applications both on the iOS and Android platforms. We are currently in the process of porting our proprietary engine, Emblazed (TM), to the Android platform.


Available Positions:

  • QA Engineer
  • Mobile Product Manager
  • Director of Engineering
  • Senior iOS Engineer
  • Android Developer
  • Senior UX Designer

Job Location: Austin

http://www.inmotionsoftware.com/#jobs-section

Opportunity posted October 11, 2017