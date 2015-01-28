gumi America

gumi America is the Austin-based, North American operation of gumi, Inc. Established in 2007, gumi Inc. is an industry leading developer and operator of mobile games, and has distributed more than 40 titles on various platforms, including hit games like Ninkyodo and Brave Frontier. Growing globally since 2012, gumi, Inc. maintains overseas operations in Asia in Tokyo, Singapore, Korea, China, Taiwan, Indonesia and the Philippines, and in Western countries in the U.S., Canada and France. gumi, Inc. also maintains strong relationships with leading companies like SEGA, EA, Capcom, and Kabam for co-development and co-publishing of hit franchise titles like FIFA World Class Soccer, MonsterHunter and more.



Opportunity posted January 28, 2015