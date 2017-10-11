Gaming Corps

Gaming Corps | Austin, formerly known as Red Fly Studio, was founded in 2005. Known for artistic vision, design innovation, and technical expertise; the team has decades of experience at prestigious game companies including Electronic Arts, Sony, Microsoft, Sony Online Entertainment, Nintendo, Disney, THQ, and Origin to name a few. The team has worked extensively in Unreal, Unity, and Infernal engines on Xbox One, PS4, Xbox 360, PS3, PC, iOS, Android, 3DS, and Wii.

Available Positions:

Senior VFX Artist

Senior Animator

Senior QA Tester

Mobile Product Manager

Senior Environment Artist

Senior Gameplay Programmer

Mobile Data Analyst

Austin

https://gamingcorps.com/

Opportunity posted October 11, 2017