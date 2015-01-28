Escape Hatch Games

Escape Hatch Entertainment, LLC is an independent electronic entertainment company which develops handheld, computer and console video games focused on great gameplay and compelling stories. Since 2004, Escape Hatch has kept the same philosophy: keep costs down and productivity high. Minimize risk wherever feasible. Don’t reinvent the technology wheel, but be inventive in gameplay and create solid graphics. Tell a good story. Since its inception in October of 2004, Escape Hatch has developed several learning games, including “Discover Babylon," “Immuneattack," a project for the Department of Energy to teach Weatherization and energy efficiency in homes through game, all of which have received praise for being both fun and educational.



