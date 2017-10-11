Texas Film Commission
Daybreak Game Company

Daybreak Game Company looks to the future of online gaming and intends to make an impact. They focus on creative development, inspired gameplay design and supporting our passionate and lasting communities. Daybreak Game Company has developed and/or published a number of ground-breaking and genre-defining games, including EverQuest®, EverQuest® II, Star Wars Galaxies®, PlanetSide®, The Matrix Online™, EverQuest® Online Adventures (for the PlayStation®2 computer entertainment system), Champions of Norrath™ (for the PlayStation 2), Untold Legends™ and Field Commander™ (both for the PSP handheld entertainment system).


Available Positions:

  • FX Artist, DC Universe Online
  • Senior Animator
  • Senior Character Artist
  • Senior Concept Artist
  • Senior Environment Artist
  • Senior FX Artist
  • Client Programmer
  • Gameplay Programmer
  • Combat Designer
  • Content Designer
    • Technical Producer
